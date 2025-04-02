Series finale between Twins and White Sox delayed in Chicago
It's a rainy Wednesday in Chicago but the game is expected to be played at some point.
Wednesday's scheduled 1:15 p.m. CT first pitch between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox has been delayed by rain.
The White Sox say they're planning to get the game in today once the rain and storms move out of the Chicago area, but based on the simulated future radar from the trusty HRRR model (it's a high resolution radar simulation that meteorologists used for accurate short-term forecasting), storms could linger in Chicago until around dinner time.
Meanwhile, the Twins have already penciled in a lineup for the game. Pablo Lopez is the starting pitcher and the batting order goes as follows.
- Matt Wallner, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Trevor Larnach, DH
- Ty France, 1B
- Willi Castro, 3B
- Eddy Julien, 2B
- Harrison Bader, LF
- Christian Vazquez, C
