Twins Trade Catcher to Mariners for Cash Considerations

The Twins announced they have traded catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Seattle Mariners. Minnesota will get cash considerations as part of the transaction.

Pereda's time in Minnesota comes to an end after just 11 games. The 29-year-old was picked up off waivers from the Athletics last July. Over the final two months of the season, Pereda appeared in just 11 games, hitting for a .345 average. He drove in one run and struck out eight times in 32 plate appearances in a Twins uniform.

The Twins deemed Pereda surplus to needs after the offseason additions of catchers Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson. Caratini signed a two-year, $14 million deal with Minnesota earlier in January. Jackson was acquired via trade with the Orioles in November. Those additions, along with Ryan Jeffers, give Minnesota three catchers on the major league roster.

Jeffers is the presumed No. 1 catcher after hitting .266 and slugging nine homers in 119 games last season. Caratini, 32, will provide a veteran presence that can also fill in at first base from time-to-time. Jackson, 30, will seemingly be the emergency third option for Minnesota, which left Pereda without a role.

Caratini has hit for a .244 career average while slugging 58 home runs in nine seasons in the big leagues. He has spent time with the Cubs (2017-20), Padres (2021), Brewers (2022-23), and Astros (2024-25). Meanwhile, Jackson has bounced around throughout his career, with stints in Atlanta (2019-21), Miami (2021), Milwaukee (2022), Tampa (2024), and Baltimore (2025). He has a career .153 average and his hit 11 home runs in 440 career at bats over six seasons.

