Specific details on how fans can watch Minnesota Twins games 'still being worked out'
The Minnesota Twins revealed how fans can watch more than a dozen spring training games via the MLB.TV app earlier this week, but it's still unclear how people who subscribe to streaming, cable and satellite services will be able to find games during the regular season.
The regular-season opener is March 27 when the Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals. Plans are expected to be released by then, but Twins president Derek Falvey admitted Wednesday that details are still being worked out.
"The specifics of the distribution across some other platforms in terms of what channel you're going to be able to watch the game on, what that looks like, [are] still being worked out," Falvey told WCOO Radio's Jason DeRusha. "But I can assure folks that we are working through what that looks like and there will be some direction on that before we get to Opening Day."
Twins games will be distributed by through Twins.TV — part of the MLB.TV plan — this season, ending the era of broadcast rights being leased to outside distribution partners. That means games will no longer be televised by corporate sponsored regional networks like FanDuel Sports North.
The Twins have assured fans that games will be available for everyone, whether they are Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Apple TV, Fubo TV or any other streaming, cable or satellite provider.
However, fans who don't pay for the MLB.TV/Twins.TV subscription ($99.99 for the full season) will undoubtedly face an additional charge to access Twins games via their television provider. It's yet to be announced how much, for example, someone subscribing to Comcast or YouTube TV will have to pay to gain access to Twins games this season.
But rest assured, games will be available.
"Through the MLB.TV app and through different forums, whether it's the Roku or Chromecast or Apple TV or whatever it is, you'll be able to get it on those devices," Falvey said.