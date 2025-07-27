Sunday Twins trade buzz on 6 players: Duran, Jax, Ryan, Bader, Castro, Coulombe
There's a long list of Minnesota Twins players who could get dealt before Major League Baseball's trade deadline strikes at 5 p.m. CT Thursday, July 31.
- Jhoan Duran, RHP
- Griffin Jax, RHP
- Joe Ryan, RHP
- Chris Paddack, RHP
- Brock Stewart, RHP
- Danny Coulombe, LHP
- Willi Castro, IF/OF
- Harrison Bader, OF
- Trevor Larnach, OF
- Matt Waller, OF
- Christian Vazquez, C
- Eddy Julien, IF
- Jose Miranda, IF
Of those, there is Sunday steam in the rumor mill regarding six of them: Duran, Jax, Coulombe, Ryan, Bader and Castro.
"As far as a trade goes, I don't see it happening," Ryan told reporters after a rough outing in Minnesota's 9-3 home loss to the Nationals on Saturday. "At the same time, it's completely out of my hands. I think we have a good opportunity, years forward, to do something here, so I would like to stay. But like I said, it's out of my control."
Previous reports have indicated the Twins would need to be "completely overwhelmed" by an offer to consider dealing the All-Star righty, who is under team control through the 2027 season.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported recently that the Twins want two top-100 prospects to part with Duran or Jax, who like Ryan are under team control through 2027.
"Teams believe that the best three relievers traded at the deadline will be Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins, David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
Another team to monitor for Duran, Jax or Coulombe: the Yankees.
"A few names have emerged in conversations with major-league sources, including Minnesota’s trio of Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Danny Coulombe," says Chris Kirschner, who covers the Yankees for The Athletic. "At this point, the Twins have been hesitant about moving Duran and Jax, who are under club control through 2027. The cost to land one, or both, will be high."
Prior reports from MLB insiders have linked the Dodgers and Phillies to Duran and Jax — and now the Dodgers may be in the market for Bader.
"[The Dodgers] also are looking to upgrade their outfield with Michael Conforto’s season-long struggles and have expressed interest in Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader and Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan," Nightengale wrote in the same report.
As for Castro, he's a hot commodity on the trade market but the Yankees are now likely out as a suitor after trading with the Nationals for Amed Rosario. That's the word from Bobby Nightengale Jr., who covers the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune: "This trade probably means one fewer suitor (the Yankees) to potentially acquire Willy Castro. Amed Rosario is Castro’s brother-in-law."