There are 3 very clear Twins All-Star snubs
With one week before the MLB All-Star break, the Minnesota Twins (51-39) own the seventh-best record in the majors and no team has been as electric offensively since April 22.
Minnesota was 7-13 through April 21. Since then, they have gone 44-26, good for the best record in the American League and the second-best mark in the majors behind only the Phillies (44-24). The surge has been highlighted by Carlos Correa getting scorching-hot, Jose Miranda tying an MLB record with hits in 12 straight at-bats, Byron Buxton finding his groove, Royce Lewis burst onto the scene (again), Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler going on torrid stretches in the box and Willi Castro consistently performing way above his pay grade.
Despite the success, Correa is the only Twins player on the American League roster for the All-Star Game. That could change with replacement players, but there are a few players on the team who have a very good case to say they were snubbed.
Jose Miranda
Miranda is one of only 11 players in the majors with a .300+ batting average, .350+ on-base percentage and a .500+ slugging percentage since April 8, which is the day Miranda made his season debut. Miranda is the only one of the 11 who isn't an All-Star.
Player
AVG
OBP
SLG
Christian Yellich
.332
.410
.518
Jose Miranda
.331
.373
.533
Aaron Judge
.322
.434
.713
Bobby Witt Jr.
.321
.368
.550
Jurickson Profar
.320
.410
.502
Shohei Ohtani
.313
.405
.646
Bryce Harper
.305
.404
.574
Yordan Alvarez
.304
.388
.549
Gunnar Henderson
.303
.395
.621
Rafael Devers
.301
.381
.606
Carlos Correa
.300
.358
.513
Willi Castro
Castro plays all over the diamond and has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup for the Twins. His numbers are actually very similar to numbers Boston All-Star Jarren Duran has put up. Both have played in 90 games and Durran leads AL outfielders in doubles (24) and Castro is right behind him with 22.
Player
AVG
OBP
SLG
HR
2B
3B
RBI
SB
Jarren Duran
.275
.337
.473
10
24
10
40
21
Willi Castro
.271
.357
.438
7
22
5
29
Griffin Jax
How many American League relievers have a sub-2.00 ERA with 12+ K/9 and at least 35 innings this season? One. It's Jax, who owns a 1.88 ERA with 12.44 K/9 in 38.1 innings.
Making the All-Star team as a reliever is tough. Only four relief pitchers made the AL All-Star team and three of the four are very deserving. The four: Emmanuel Clase, Mason Miller, Kirby Yates and Clay Holmes. Holmes is far and away the least deserving based on his numbers, though he does have 19 saves on the season (third in the majors).