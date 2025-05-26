These pitching numbers show just how hot the Twins are
The Minnesota Twins have been scorching hot in May, and it's been the pitching staff that has carried the team on its back during a stretch that has seen them win 16 of 19 games since May 3.
Since May 3, the Twins (16-3) own baseball's best record. The Cardinals (16-4) and Phillies (16-5) are close behind, but no other team has more than 13 wins in that period. And while Minnesota's bats have come up with clutch hits, the offense has been middle of the road.
They're 18th in runs, 10th in homers, 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage. They also have the fifth lowest walk rate and the ninth highest strikeout percentage. All in all, it's been a rather average three weeks for the offense.
The pitching has been ridiculously dominant.
- K/9: 5th
- BB/9: 2nd
- HR/9: 1st
- LOB%: 5th
- WAR: 1st
- ERA: 1st
- K/BB: 1st
- AVG: 2nd
- WHIP: 1st
- FIP: 1st
As a team, the Twins have a 2.51 ERA while holding opponents to a .218 batting average. For context, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has a 2.49 ERA while holding opponents to a .203 batting average. So, yeah, the entire Twins pitching staff is performing at a Skubal level, albeit the lefty has an otherworldly 13.1 strikeouts for every one walk issued.
Twins starting pitchers own a 3.05 ERA since May 3, while the bullpen has a 1.76 ERA. The next best bullpen ERA since May 3 belongs to the Mets at 2.17.
Minnesota's bullpen, since May 3, ranks first in BB/9, K%, BB%, WHIP, LOB% and ERA.
If the bats start to heat up and the pitching keeps rolling, there's no telling how long the Twins could remain the hottest team in the league.