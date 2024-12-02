Tickets for all Twins home games and events in 2025 are now on sale
All things Minnesota Twins are now on sale for the 2025 season.
The Twins announced Monday that tickets for all the team's home events in 2025 went on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday. That includes TwinsFest, spring training games and all 81 regular-season home games. Tickets for all of those events can be found and purchased on twins.com, and they can also be acquired by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS.
The Twins also announced a new program called MyTwins Membership, which fans can enroll in for free and also has upgrades to choice or reserved plans. The benefits for the upgraded plans include waived ticket fees, discounts on tickets and concessions, discounted parking rates, an MLB.TV subscription and rewards points, among other perks.
TwinsFest this year takes place on Jan. 24-25, 2025, including TwinsFest Live! on Jan. 24 at The Fillmore, where MyTwins members can join Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters for a night of entertainment. Events on Jan. 25 include Signature Saturday, where there will be autograph stations and photo opportunities with current and former Twins players and coaches, and a Futures Clinic, where young fans can learn from current team personnel and Twins alumni.
The Twins will have 17 home games in spring training this season at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla. All games will feature a special promotion, including all 17 having a meal deal that includes a grandstand ticket, a hot dog and a Pepsi. Among the new promotions are a pickleball ticket package on March 7 and a golf ticket package on March 13.
The regular-season home slate kicks off on April 3 and 5-6 against the Houston Astros. The promotions and special events for the regular season will be released at a later date. All Twins ticket information can be found on twins.com.