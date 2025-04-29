Inside The Twins

Tuesday's Twins-Guardians game delayed by weather in Cleveland

Radar suggests the teams should be able to get the game in after a bit of a delay.

Will Ragatz

Aug 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The tarp covers the field as the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers is postponed at Progressive Field.
Aug 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The tarp covers the field as the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers is postponed at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field will start in a delay due to impending weather conditions in Northeast Ohio. It was scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m. central (6:10 p.m. local).

The tarp is on the field despite windy but relatively stable conditions as of 5 p.m. CT, as the Guardians are expecting rain to begin shortly. Radar indicates that the teams will likely be able to get the game in after a delayed start, though things can always change.

This is the second game of a four-game set between the two division rivals. Tuesday's pitching matchup features the Twins' Chris Paddack (6.45 ERA) opposing Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (5.19 ERA).

The Twins (13-16) won Monday's series opener 11-1 over the Guardians (15-13) behind a season-high 17 hits and a strong start from Bailey Ober, who was pulled with two outs in the eighth inning. Minnesota has won six of its last seven games to breathe life back into its season after a 7-15 start.

This story will be updated when further details — either a new first pitch time or a potential postponement — are announced.

Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

