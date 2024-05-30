Twins about to embark on road trip against gauntlet of starting pitchers
Minnesota's nine-game road trip that starts Friday in Houston and follows with stops in New York and Pittsburgh looks like a tough stretch that could include matchups with some really good starting pitchers.
In Houston, the Twins will go up against Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.
Blanco has been sensational with a 1.99 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP while allowing just 12 runs on 33 hits in 54.1 innings this season. Valdez has had one bad start all season and if you take that game away he owns a 3.16 ERA. Brown isn't as good but he does have a 3.42 ERA in five starts this month.
In New York, the Twins will be greeted by electrifying right-hander Luis Gil, who is 7-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 63.1 innings. Gil was the unknown prospect the Twins traded to the Yankees for outfielder Jake Cave in 2018. Rodon is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA and just two weeks ago he went six innings and allowed only one run against the Twins. Stroman has a 2.76 ERA and two weeks ago he went six shutout innings against Minnesota.
The Pirates should be the easiest three-game set on the road trip, but they are scheduled to face former first-round pick Mitch Keller, whose 3.59 ERA is highlighted by a dominant May in which he's posted a 1.30 ERA by allowing a measly four runs in 27.1 innings. Then they'll get 22-year-old rookie Jared Jones, who nobody on the Twins has faced and he's been solid with a 3.59 ERA and the 11th-best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the majors.
A third starter for the series in Pittsburgh hasn't been announced, but, luckily for the Twins, it won't be rookie phenom Paul Skenes because he's scheduled to pitch against the Dodgers two days before the series with Minnesota begins.
No matter how you slice it, the Twins will go up against nine starting pitchers and the eight that we know of have all been pitching well this season.