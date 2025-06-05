Twins bash A's for third straight win as Jeffers, Bader go deep
Not even the news of Pablo Lopez being out 8-12 weeks with a muscle strain could slow down the Twins as they rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Athletics in West Sacramento, California.
Zebby Matthews allowed just one run in five innings to get the win, but it was the bullpen that once again mowed down the A's, allowing just one hit while racking up 10 strikeouts over the last four innings. Louis Varland and Griffin Jax both struck out the side in the sixth and seventh innings, and Brock Steward and Jhoan Duran each claimed two strikeouts in the eighth and ninth, respectively.
Offensively, Ryan Jeffers clubbed a solo homer in the first inning and Harrison Bader hit a rocket 391 feet to left field for a two-run shot in the fifth. The Twins added two more runs in the eighth and one more — on a Jeffers RBI single — in the ninth.
It was the third straight win and the Twins can sweep the four-game series when they play at 2:35 p.m. CT Thursday. At 34-27, the Twins have the third-best record in the American League. Despite that, they're still six games behind Detroit (41-22) for first place in the Central Division.