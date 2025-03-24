Twins broadcasts remain unavailable on major television providers
While Opening Day is right around the corner for the Minnesota Twins — Thursday, in fact, as they'll open their season at the St. Louis Cardinals — the organization is still yet to strike a deal with any major television providers. As of yet, at least.
Major League Baseball took over Twins broadcasts for this season, and the franchise remains confident that Twins.TV will be available to all interested cable customers by Opening Day. There are signs things are moving in the right direction with Twins.TV now available on 21 smaller and local television providers, and anyone can purchase the package for streaming.
Currently, the cable providers offering Twins.TV include BEVCOMM, Consolidated Telcom, Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC), Dickey Rural Services, Gardonville Cooperative Telephone, Halstad Telephone Company, Interstate Telecommunications Company, MLGC, North Dakota Telephone Company, Northwest Communications Cooperative, Paul Bunyan Communications, Red River Telephone, Reservation Telephone Company, Runestone Telephone, SCI Broadband, Sjoberg's Cable, Tremolo Communications, United Telephone Mutual Aid, Venture Communications, West Central Telephone Association and Wikstrom Telephone Company. Others are expected to be available before Thursday.
The Twins have a running list of providers carrying Twins.TV here on their website.