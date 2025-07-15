Twins' Byron Buxton bows out in semifinals of 2025 Home Run Derby
Twins All-Star Byron Buxton put together a strong performance to make it past the opening round of the 2025 Home Run Derby, but his run came to an end against the Rays' Junior Caminero in the semifinals.
Back in his home state of Georgia for All-Star week, Buxton was one of eight competitors in Monday night's event. He went fifth in the opening round and recovered from a slow start to put on quite the show at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Buxton hit 14 home runs in the initial three-minute period, in which each competitor had up to 40 pitches to work with. Twins third-base coach Tommy Watkins, Buxton's chosen thrower for the event, was perhaps a bit too deliberate with his pacing, leaving five of the 40 pitches on the table when time expired.
But each hitter also gets a bonus round with three outs available (four if they hit a ball a certain distance), and that's when Buxton took off. He hit six more homers in the bonus period to finish with 20, which was one behind Oneil Cruz and Caminero for the top mark in the first round. Buxton's longest home run traveled 466 feet.
In the shorter semifinal round, Buxton didn't have the same juice. He started slow again and finished with just seven homers, which Caminero was able to beat with ease.
Even though he didn't win, this still had to be quite the memorable experience for Buxton. He got to do it with his kids in attendance, as well as All-Star teammate Joe Ryan. He also got to do it with Watkins, who has coached him since his days in the minor leagues more than a decade ago. And Buxton finished a very strong third place in the opening round, showing off his immense power.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who hit only three homers), Matt Olson, James Wood, and Brent Rooker were eliminated in the opening round. At the time of this story's publication, MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh had just defeated Cruz in the other semifinal and was headed to the final round against Caminero.
Justin Morneau (2008) remains the only Twins player to ever win the Home Run Derby.
Buxton and Ryan will be in action for the American League in Tuesday night's All-Star Game.