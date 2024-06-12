Long balls giveth and taketh from Twins in loss to Rockies
Despite an impressive start from Louie Varland and a ninth-inning homer from Carlos Santana, the Twins did not have enough in a 5-4 loss to the Rockies Tuesday night at Target Field.
Varland was called up Monday and making his first start MLB start since April 21 and things could not have gone much better for him. The right-hander allowed only one hit through five innings of work and he struck out three.
Unfortunately for the Twins, Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill was having similar success, limiting the Twins to two hits in five innings. That changed when the Twins pulled Varland and brought in left-hander Caleb Thielbar, who gave up three hits and four runs, including a three-run homer, and the Twins were suddenly down 4-0.
Minnesota punched back in the seventh on a two-run homer from Byron Buxton – a 439-foot shot to straightaway center field, to trim the deficit to 4-2.
After retiring eight consecutive batters to start the eight, Cole Sands allowed a 441-foot moon shot home run to Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Minnesota now trailed 5-2 midway through the eighth.
There was some magic left in the bottom of the ninth inning as Willi Castro led off with a double and then Carlos Santana hit a two-out, two-run homer to put the tying run at the plate, but Jose Miranda struck out swinging to end the game.
The Twins fall to 35-32 on the season and they will close out their three-game series against the Rockies at Target Field Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. CT.