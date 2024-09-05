Twins can't overcome Rays after eight-run fourth inning
Louie Varland was looking dominant until he wasn’t.
Varland sent the first six batters he faced down in order, but the Tampa Bay Rays got to him for eight runs in the fourth inning in a 9-4 Twins loss Wednesday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Varland was the first arm out of the bullpen for the Twins (75-64) in what was a bullpen game for both teams, and he sent Jonny DeLuca, Dylan Carlson and Jose Caballero down in order in 12 pitches in the second inning after Ronny Henriquez pitched a scoreless first frame. Varland followed up his quick second inning with another 1-2-3 inning in the third before disaster struck in the fourth.
Brandon Lowe led off the fourth inning with a single for the Rays (69-70), and Junior Caminero drew a walk before Varland got Josh Lowe to fly out for the first out of the inning. But Varland’s missed pickoff attempt allowed Brandon Lowe to score from third, and things then continued to snowball.
DeLuca brought home Caminero and was safe on an RBI fielder’s choice; Ben Rortvedt then grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Royce Lewis tried to throw out Carlson rounding home and missed the mark, allowing the run to score. Taylor Walls hit a two-run single the next at-bat.
To put a cap on the inning, Yandy Diaz hit a 423-foot, two-run homer that made it 8-0 Rays.
Varland was visibly frustrated after giving up the two-run shot as his day came to an end. The final tally was eight runs off five hits in 2 1/3 innings for Varland, who also struck out one in the loss.
The Twins looked dead in the water until the seventh inning when they plated four runs of their own. Kyle Farmer led off with a 389-foot solo homer, Trevor Larnach doubled, and two outs later, Carlos Santana hit a 370-foot, two-run shot — his 20th homer of the year — that made it 8-3.
Michael Helman doubled the next at-bat, and Matt Wallner brought him home on an RBI single.
That offensive surge cut the Twins’ deficit in half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the fourth.
The Rays added an insurance run when Walls hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
The Twins will look to bounce back and at least split the series when the two teams meet for the finale of their four-game series at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday. Pablo Lopez will start opposed Taj Bradley.