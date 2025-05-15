Inside The Twins

Twins' Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton leave Orioles game after freak collision

Correa and Buxton collided hard in shallow center field during the third inning on Thursday.

Will Ragatz

Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa after a scary collision in the third inning on Thursday.
Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa after a scary collision in the third inning on Thursday. / Twins.TV
In this story:

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder Byron Buxton left Thursday afternoon's game in Baltimore after a scary collision.

It happened when Cedric Mullins hit a fly ball to shallow center field in the third inning. Correa floated out under the ball, Buxton raced in, and neither one was able to call the other off. The two collided hard right after Buxton somehow made the catch. It was a direct, violent impact from Buxton's jaw and chest into Correa's back, perhaps causing some whiplash for both players.

Both players remained down in the outfield grass for a while before being helped to their feet. They were evaluated at length by Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, manager Rocco Baldelli, and others. After some discussions, Correa exited the game with Paparesta, but Buxton remained in the contest and returned to his CF position.

The Twins moved Brooks Lee from second base to shortstop, Kody Clemens from first base to second, and inserted Jonah Bride in the game at first. They started the game without Ty France and Harrison Bader, as both players left Wednesday's doubleheader with minor injuries.

Then Buxton was also removed from the game not long after. He didn't come back onto the field for the bottom of the fourth inning, with France coming in to play first base, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. moving to center field, Clemens going out to right field, and two other players changing spots.

Minnesota led 3-0 at the time of this story's publication, thanks to back-to-back home runs from Keirsey and Buxton. A win would be their 11th straight.

This story will be updated when the Twins provide injury updates on Correa and Buxton.

Published |Modified
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Twins News