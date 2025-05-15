Twins' Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton leave Orioles game after freak collision
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder Byron Buxton left Thursday afternoon's game in Baltimore after a scary collision.
It happened when Cedric Mullins hit a fly ball to shallow center field in the third inning. Correa floated out under the ball, Buxton raced in, and neither one was able to call the other off. The two collided hard right after Buxton somehow made the catch. It was a direct, violent impact from Buxton's jaw and chest into Correa's back, perhaps causing some whiplash for both players.
Both players remained down in the outfield grass for a while before being helped to their feet. They were evaluated at length by Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, manager Rocco Baldelli, and others. After some discussions, Correa exited the game with Paparesta, but Buxton remained in the contest and returned to his CF position.
The Twins moved Brooks Lee from second base to shortstop, Kody Clemens from first base to second, and inserted Jonah Bride in the game at first. They started the game without Ty France and Harrison Bader, as both players left Wednesday's doubleheader with minor injuries.
Then Buxton was also removed from the game not long after. He didn't come back onto the field for the bottom of the fourth inning, with France coming in to play first base, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. moving to center field, Clemens going out to right field, and two other players changing spots.
Minnesota led 3-0 at the time of this story's publication, thanks to back-to-back home runs from Keirsey and Buxton. A win would be their 11th straight.
This story will be updated when the Twins provide injury updates on Correa and Buxton.