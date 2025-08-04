Inside The Twins

Twins claim veteran reliever Thomas Hatch off waivers from Royals

Hatch will be activated to Minnesota's major league roster on Tuesday.

Jonathan Harrison

Sep 10, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Thomas Hatch (38) pitching against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park.
Sep 10, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Thomas Hatch (38) pitching against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Twins continue to reconfigure their roster following their trade deadline fire sale that saw eight players moved in one day, they've claimed right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch off of waivers from the Kansas City Royals.

Hatch, 30, appeared in just one game for the Royals this season. He gave up two runs on two hits and recorded one strikeout in his lone inning of work during the Royals' 9-3 win on Friday. Kansas City designated Hatch for release or assignment the following day.

The Twins announced that Hatch will be activated to the team's major league roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers in Detroit.

Before his lone appearance in the majors on Friday, Hatch had spent the entirety of the 2025 season as a starter with Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate. He had a 5-6 record with a 4.22 ERA, registering 78 strikeouts and issuing 28 walks in 91.2 innings of work for the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Hatch has played for two other major league teams across four seasons since making his debut in 2020. He appeared in 27 games in three-and-a-half seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays, where he had a 5.40 ERA in over 46 innings of work. In August of 2023 he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates, where he made 12 appearances before being released the following winter.

Originally a third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2016, Hatch has a career 5.14 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 70 major-league innings, with 62 strikeouts and 33 walks. He'll give the Twins a multi-inning option out of their depleted bullpen.

Recommended reading

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Twins News