Twins claim veteran reliever Thomas Hatch off waivers from Royals
As the Twins continue to reconfigure their roster following their trade deadline fire sale that saw eight players moved in one day, they've claimed right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch off of waivers from the Kansas City Royals.
Hatch, 30, appeared in just one game for the Royals this season. He gave up two runs on two hits and recorded one strikeout in his lone inning of work during the Royals' 9-3 win on Friday. Kansas City designated Hatch for release or assignment the following day.
The Twins announced that Hatch will be activated to the team's major league roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers in Detroit.
Before his lone appearance in the majors on Friday, Hatch had spent the entirety of the 2025 season as a starter with Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate. He had a 5-6 record with a 4.22 ERA, registering 78 strikeouts and issuing 28 walks in 91.2 innings of work for the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Hatch has played for two other major league teams across four seasons since making his debut in 2020. He appeared in 27 games in three-and-a-half seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays, where he had a 5.40 ERA in over 46 innings of work. In August of 2023 he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates, where he made 12 appearances before being released the following winter.
Originally a third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2016, Hatch has a career 5.14 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 70 major-league innings, with 62 strikeouts and 33 walks. He'll give the Twins a multi-inning option out of their depleted bullpen.