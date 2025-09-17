Twins cost-cutting reportedly continues after Pohlads abandon sale plans
The Minnesota Twins have cut down their pro scouting department from five pro scouts to one, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.
Longtime pro scout Ken Compton, along with John Manuel (formerly the editor in chief of Baseball America), Keith Stohr and Jose Marzan are the four scouts who were informed that their positions would not be renewed. Compton had been with the Twins for 15 years and Marzan had spent 30 years in the organization, according to Hayes.
That leaves Wesley Wright as the only remaining pro scout with the Twins. Hayes says Wright will now work with the team's pro scouting department going forward.
Cutting costs has been the name of the game for the Twins since the 2023 team became the first in 20 years to win a playoff series in Minnesota. The team's payroll was reduced significantly after that season, and a second-half collapse saw the Twins spiral into the last offseason with more questions than answers.
The Pohlads did next to nothing to upgrade the roster entering this season, and the result has been more of the same as the Twins have been eliminated from playoff contention and own one of baseball's worst records since the All-Star break.
All of this comes amid the Pohlads ending a 10-month bid to sell the franchise. The decision to reverse course and maintain majority ownership crushed the hopes of fans who were excited for change after four decades under the Pohlads, who are known for cutting costs and attempting to win by developing talent rather than spending to upgrade the roster.
Hayes points out in his report that a reduction in pro scouting departments is becoming a "trend" in Major League Baseball, but his source described the decision as "cost-cutting measures."
The 2025 season marks the fourth in the last five years without postseason baseball in Minnesota, and the team appears to be moving forward with a weaker scouting department.