Twins DFA Jonah Bride, Royce Lewis set to return Tuesday in Miami
The Twins designated infielder Jonah Bride for assignment on Sunday night, according to multiple beat reporters. That clears the way for Royce Lewis to come off the IL and return to the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami, following Monday's off day.
Bride, 29, was acquired from the Marlins for cash considerations in mid-April when he was about to be DFA'd by Miami. Unlike Kody Clemens, who the Twins picked up in the same fashion a couple weeks later, Bride did not have any success in Minnesota. In 80 plate appearances, he hit .208 with two extra-base hits, 24 strikeouts, and an unsightly .511 OPS.
On Sunday night, Bride made his first start in over a week and went 0 for 2 with a strikeout against lefty Tarik Skubal, who dominated the Twins in a 3-0 Tigers win. Skubal struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and finished with 13 Ks over seven scoreless innings on national TV.
One of the clearest signs of the Twins' futility in the month of June is that Bride, a utility infielder, was used as a pitcher in four different blowout losses. He posted a 15.00 ERA across six innings. Bride, who debuted with Oakland in 2022, had a productive 2024 season with Miami, but his 2025 has been a disaster with multiple teams. He'll now look to latch on with another organization, likely on a minor-league deal. The Twins arguably held onto him a lot longer than they should've.
Lewis will return after missing a little over two weeks with his second hamstring injury of the season. The 26-year-old has hit just .202 with two home runs and a .585 OPS across 110 plate appearances with Minnesota this year. He went 0 for 8 with a walk and two strikeouts on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.