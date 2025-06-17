Royce Lewis says he's tired of being 'bullied and picked on by this game'
Royce Lewis can't seem to catch a break. The Twins' third baseman was placed on the injured list this weekend for the seventh time in the four seasons since he made his MLB debut in 2022. This is now three consecutive years with multiple IL stints for Lewis, who might miss the next month of action with another left hamstring strain.
Lewis had been in a deep slump since returning from his first hamstring strain in early May, including an 0 for 32 skid at one point. Upon snapping that drought a couple weeks ago, he seemed to be finally turning a corner, going 11 for his next 26 at the plate. But on Friday night, after previously hitting his second home run of the season, he came up limping again while running to first base in the ninth inning of a blowout loss.
For whatever reason, the 26-year-old Lewis just cannot keep his body from breaking down.
"I'm tired of being the one that's getting bullied and picked on by this game, it feels like," he said. "Whether it wants me to suffer on the offensive side or, when I'm going hot, it just wants to kick me out with an injury. Seems like it's just picking on me at this moment. So I'm just waiting for one of my friends to pick me up and stop this bully.
"Hopefully we come back and we're fine. But I'm doing my best. I'm working hard, doing all the things I can, and investing in my body the right way."
A promising career for Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick out of high school in 2017, has been derailed by constant injury issues. He's displayed special talent when he's been available, particularly in 2023 and in the first half of last season. Even after a prolonged slump that spans the end of last season and most of 2025, he has a .788 career OPS and 39 home runs in 188 games, postseason included.
Unfortunately, he's played in just 34.3 percent of the Twins' regular season games since he made his debut three years ago — a percentage that will drop in the coming weeks. Lewis will continue to get opportunities to play when he's healthy, but he can't be considered a building block of the Twins' future until he proves he can stay on the field and produce for extended periods of time.