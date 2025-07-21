Twins-Dodgers is loaded with intriguing storylines
The Twins and Dodgers get together for three games in Los Angeles starting Tuesday and there is no shortage of intrigue for the interleague foes.
Dodgers slumping, Twins on the edge
After sweeping the White Sox the first three days of July, the Dodgers were rolling along with a 56-32 record. Since then, they've lost 10 of 12 games and are fresh off a sweep at the hands of the surging Milwaukee Brewers.
Only the Pirates' 23 runs since July 4 are fewer than the Dodgers' 36. Dodgers batters have struck out 25.3% of the time since the Fourth of July, which ranks tied for the third-worst strikeout rate during that stretch. The team's .203 batting average ranks 28th of 30 teams. L.A.'s on-base percentage (.268) and OPS (.594) rank 29th, respectively.
The pitching hasn't saved the day, either. The Dodgers own a 5.37 ERA since July 4, which ranks 25th. It's been fueled by a 9.2% walk rate, which ranks 26th in that span. Dodgers started have a 4.71 ERA and the bullpen has pitched to an ugly 5.93 ERA since the Fourth of July.
It's now up to the Twins to avoid being L.A.'s personal punching bag. The Twins just lost two of three to the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies and they're five games out of a wild-card spot and chasing the Guardians, Angels, Rangers, and Rays, who are all ahead of Minnesota in the "just outside of a wild-card spot" conversation.
The Twins have a 4.1% chance to make the playoffs, according to Baseball Reference.
Dodgers injuries fueled trade speculation with Twins
After doling out $107 million to sign Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates and re-signing Blake Treinen to the bullpen, the Dodgers' investment hasn't yet paid off.
Scott has blown seven saves and owns a modest 4.00 ERA. Yates, after posting a 1.19 ERA for the Rangers last season, has a 3.94 ERA and opponents are slugging .504 against him (he's allowed 28 hits, but 12 are doubles and six are homers). Treinen is on a rehab assignment as he works his way back from the 60-day injured list. Michael Kopech is also on the injured list.
That's why it should come as no surprise that the Dodgers have been rumored to have "strong" interest in Twins late-inning relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Prying Duran or Jax (or both) from the Twins would require a significant offer consider they are two of the better late-inning arms in the majors and both are under team control through 2027.
Mookie Betts and Royce Lewis
Betts is a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate who is mired in a season-long slump while Lewis is a former No. 1 overall pick with star potential who is battling the mental and physical toll from injuries and slumps.
Betts is posting career-worsts in batting average (.240), on-base percentage (.310), slugging percentage (.374) and OPS (.684). He just hasn't found a rhythm at the plate after an illness cause him to lose 20 pounds before the start of the season.
Historically, Betts has killed Twins pitching to the tune of .309/.383/.567 (.951 OPS) with 10 homers, 12 doubles and two triples in 42 games. He'll have a chance to get right against Twins starters David Festa, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Chris Paddack.
Lewis confessed his frustrations Saturday about the toll injuries have taken on him over the years, but he might've got the monkey off his back with a two-homer game Sunday in Colorado.
Twins face trio of Dodgers star starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani probably won't pitch more than three innings when he starts Monday night's game, but he's been dominant as he eases his way back into form on the mound. In six starts since returning L.A.'s rotation in June, Ohtani has allowed just one run on three hits in four innings.
It won't get much easier Tuesday or Wednesday as the Twins face Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.89 ERA) and Tyler Glasnow (3.10 ERA). The Twins have never faced Yamamoto, and the last time Glasnow faced Minnesota he struck out 14 batters.