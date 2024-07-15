Twins draft college stars Billy Amick, Kyle DeBarge; prep lefty who 'could be a monster'
After selecting Kansas State shortstop Kaelen Culpepper with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the MLB draft, the Minnesota Twins followed with three more picks Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.
With their first round compensation pick, No. 33 overall, the Twins selected Louisiana-Lafayette shortstop Kyle DeBarge. Then, in the second round, they used the No. 60 and No. 69 picks on Tennessee infielder Billy Amick and Dsan Hill, a left-handed pitcher from Grapevine High School in Texas.
DeBarge is a 5-foot-9 infielder who rated 35th, 47th, 67th and 89th in the pre-draft rankings from ESPN, The Athletic, MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, respectively. He hit .356 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs this past season and was named an All-American and the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Here's what Baseball American said about him after he named a First Team All-American.
"An ultra-athletic shortstop, DeBarge took home Sun Belt player of the year honors after hitting .356/.418/.699 with new career highs in almost every category, including doubles (19), home runs (21) and RBIs (72). His tool set enables him to impact the game in myriad ways, and he figures to be drafted inside the top two rounds."
Amick fell all the way to pick No. 60 despite being the 32nd-ranked player in MLB Pipeline's pre-draft report. The star third baseman could wind up at first base in pro ball, but either way he's known has a powerful right-handed bat who strikes out a lot. Amick hit .308 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs for the national champion Volunteers this season.
Hill is a 6-foot-5 lefty whose fastball in high school has touched 96 mph. Peter Flaherty III of Baseball America says Hill "could be a monster" if he adds weight. He's currently only 170 pounds.