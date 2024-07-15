Twins take star K-State shortstop Kaelen Culpepper in MLB draft
Four the sixth time since 2014 the Minnesota Twins have used their first pick in the draft on a shortstop. On Sunday in Arlington, Texas, the site of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Twins took Kansas State shortstop Kaelen Culpepper with the No. 21 overall selection.
Culpepper was a consensus first-round pick by all of the pre-draft outlets, ranked No. 28 by ESPN, No. 30 by The Athletic, No. 31 by MLP Pipeline and No. 34 by Baseball America.
Culpepper hit .328/.419/.574 with 11 homers, six triples and 59 RBIs in 61 games at K-State this season. He added 17 steals en route to being named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. He was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2022 and 2023, as well as being named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2022.
Culpepper, 21, projects as a third baseman at the big-league level. Of course, finding a spot at third base or any infield position in Minnesota at the MLB level could be difficult considering the Twins have Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Brooks Lee and Jose Miranda currently projected as starters when healthy. Throw in rising prospect Luke Keaschall, along with Eddy Julien and other up-and-coming prospects like Tanner Schobel, Danny De Andrade and Yunior Severino and there is an obvious logjam in Minnesota's organization infield.
The Twins used their first pick in the draft on shortstops five other times since 2014: Brooks Lee (2022), Noah Miller (2021), Keoni Cavaco (2019), Royce Lewis (2017) and Nick Gordon (2014).