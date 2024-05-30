Twins escape with win after dicey ninth inning against Royals
The Twins rallied from a 4-0 hole to beat the Royals 7-6 Thursday afternoon, taking three of four games in a showdown between two of the top three teams in the AL Central.
Ryan Jeffers did the heavy lifting early and Carlos Correa put the team on his back when the game was tied. Jefferson slugged a two-run homer in the fourth inning and then hit a line driver homer to left-center field in the fifth.
Still, the Twins were trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning when Max Kepler delivered an RBI single to tie the game and then Correa came up with the bases loaded and ripped a three-run triple.
The game got dicey in the ninth inning as Jhoan Duran walked a batter and then the Royals put a second runner on after an error by first baseman Carlos Santana. It set the stage for Duran facing MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. with runners at second and third and Witt ripped a two-run single to left.
Leading 7-6, Duran got Vinnie Pasquantino, who was 2-for-4 with a homer before the at-bat, to ground out back to the mound to end the game.
Minnesota now hits the road for nine games against the Astros, Yankees and Pirates.