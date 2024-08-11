Twins fall to Guardians despite Simeon Woods Richardson's strong start
Simeon Woods Richardson gave up just four hits in his seven-inning start, but two of those hits were home runs and the Twins offense didn't provide much run support in a 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 30,314 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Guardians are now 2.5 games ahead of the Twins in the AL Central standings.
Woods Richardson surrendered a home run to Steven Kwan on his second pitch of the day but proceeded to send the next 11 Guardians batters down in order. He didn't give up another hit until the fourth inning and didn't give up another run until the sixth when Bo Naylor hit a 386-foot solo homer.
"It's like a boxer, you get hit once, you kind of want to start fighting again, so same concept," Woods Richardson said about the way he recovered after surrendering the leadoff homer to Kwan.
Woods Richardson’s seven innings were a career high and he fanned seven while allowing just the four hits and two runs. He also did not issue a walk in his start, one of his best of the season.
"It's really what we were looking for from him, he gave it to us," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
The Twins (65-51), however, had just as much trouble against Cleveland starter Gavin Williams, who surrendered just four hits and one run while fanning three across six innings of work.
Williams picked up the win to improve to 2-4 on the season.
"We weren't able to hit the fastball early when he was throwing it and attacking us with it," Baldelli said. "And that's something that normally we do a little bit better job of. I think it's something that we'll be prepared for going forward against him and others, but today we just didn't get it done."
The Twins' best chance to put some runs on the board came in the third inning when Ryan Jeffers led off with a single and Austin Martin reached on a fielder's choice. Willi Castro hit a fly ball to left field that landed, but the timing forced Jeffers to wait at second base before taking off to third, and Kwan threw him out at third for a fielder's choice, preventing the Twins from loading the bases with no outs.
"It's such a hard play," Jeffers said. "Gold Glover out there in left, he doesn't play super deep. ... The worst thing there is to get doubled off at second and overcommit to third, even after having to wait a little bit, he still had to make the pick and throw a strike to third. It's a really tough play."
The Twins plated their lone run in the sixth inning when Castro led off with a double, was advanced to third on Trevor Larnach's groundout and came around home to score on a Matt Wallner groundout.
The Guardians (68-49) held on to the one-run lead as Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis pitched 1-2-3 seventh and eighth innings, respectively. While Josh Winder pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings for the Twins, Emmanuel Clase picked up his 34th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Twins and Guardians meet for the finale of their four-game series at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.