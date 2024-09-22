Twins fall victim to Triston Casas, Red Sox in first game of doubleheader
It was Carlos Correa's birthday on Sunday, but it's Triston Casas who was having a special day.
Casas homered thrice, including a pair of three-run blasts, to power the Boston Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston. Casas was 3 for 4 overall with the three homers and seven RBIs. And he got going early.
Casas took a first-pitch fastball from Twins starter Pablo Lopez in the first inning and sent it 400 feet into right-center field for an early three-run blast. He took Lopez deep again in the third inning, sending another fastball 360 feet into left field for another three-run shot and a 6-0 Red Sox lead.
Casas hit a 423-foot solo homer in the fifth off Brent Headrick that made it an 8-1 lead.
It was a tough game all around for the Twins. It was an uncharacteristic and short start for Lopez, who gave up seven runs off nine hits while fanning three across four innings, falling to 15-9 with the loss.
It was the first start for Lopez that didn't stretch at least five innings since June 18.
Offensively, the Twins mustered just four hits, left seven on base and were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.
The Twins (81-74) finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Willi Castro was able to score from third base on an error. But the Red Sox (77-78) were able to get that run back in the bottom of the inning when Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI single to center field off Lopez.
In positives, Headrick was able to give the Twins three innings while allowing just the one run and saving some bullpen arms in the process with the second game of the doubleheader looming.
First pitch for the second game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.