Twins games to return to Comcast in August
Minnesota Twins games have been blacked out on Bally Sports North via Comcast and Xfinity since May 1 but that's about to change after a deal was struck Monday.
Diamond Sports Group, which operates the Bally Sports Regional Network, reached an agreement on a new contract with Comcast that will see all 15 regional sports partners, including Bally Sports North, return to Comcast/Xfinity subscribers on Aug. 1.
Not just any subscriber will regain access to Bally Sports North. The channel is only available to customers who subscribe to the Xfinity Ultimate TV package, which costs $68.50/month before adding $12.25/month for the regional sports fee and then $25.30/month for a broadcast TV fee. In the end, the package for TV plus Bally Sports North costs $106.50/month.
Diamond Sports Group says it could soon strike new deals with the NHL and NBA.
“With certainty on our distribution, we are focused on finalizing an agreement with the NHL and resolving our ongoing negotiations with the NBA," said David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond Sports. "We are mindful that time is of the essence with basketball and hockey seasons fast approaching, and once agreements with our team and league partners are complete, we intend to move expeditiously to present a plan of reorganization to the Court.”
The Twins don't play on Thursday, Aug. 1 so the first game Twins fans with Comcast/Xfinity will be able to watch is against the Chicago White Sox at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Aug. 2.