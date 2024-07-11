Twins have a chance to break an all-time home run record
The last time the Minnesota Twins didn't hit at least one home run in a game was more than a month ago and it was in a game that they plated 11 runs. Since that June 9 win over the PIttsburgh Pirates the Twins have homered in 28 consecutive games, tying the 2023 Atlanta Braves for the second-longest homer streak in MLB history.
Minnesota has to homer in all three games this weekend in San Francisco to tie the 2019 New York Yankees for the longest streak of all time at 31.
No ballpark has surrendered fewer homers in 2024 than the Giants' Oracle Park, which has seen 75 baseballs clear the outfield fence in 46 games. For context, 110 homers have been hit in 45 games this season at Target Field.
Minnesota's home run leaders during the streak: Carlos Correa (8), Royce Lewis (7), Byron Buxton (6), Carlos Santana (3), Willi Castro (3), Jose Miranda (3), Trevor Larnach (3).
During the 28-game homer streak, the Twins have slugged a total of 45 homers. That's tied with the Orioles and Mets for the most in the majors since June 10.
Minnesota will face San Francisco starters Kyle Harrison, Hayden Birdsong and Blake Snell this weekend. Harrison has allowed just three homers in 37.1 innings at Oracle Park this season. Birdsong, a 22-year-old with only three starts to his name, has given up three homers in 14.1 innings (one at home) and Snell –– last year's National League Cy Young winner –– has a 7.85 ERA in seven starts but has allowed only four homers in 28.2 innings (two at Oracle Park).