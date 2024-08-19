Twins have Guardians, best record in baseball within striking distance
With 38 games left on the regular-season schedule, only three games separate the Minnesota Twins (70-54) from the best record in Major League Baseball.
Among the top-10 records in baseball, three teams are from the AL Central and three others are from the NL West, while the AL East is headlined with the Yankees and Orioles sporting identical records, just a half-game behind the Phillies for the best record in the game.
Based on remaining strength of schedule, the Dodgers have the easiest path to the best record in baseball, followed closely by the Orioles and Yankees. Among the top-10 teams entering play Monday, only two have hard remaining schedules than the Twins: the Royals and Diamondbacks.
Team
Record
Games back
SOS
Phillies
73-51
-
.503
Orioles
73-52
0.5
.494
Yankees
73-52
0.5
.494
Dodgers
73-52
0.5
.492
Guardians
72-52
1
.507
Brewers
72-52
1
.497
Twins
70-54
3
.509
Padres
70-55
3.5
.500
Royals
69-55
4
.528
Diamondbacks
69-56
4.5
.513
Minnesota sits three games back despite losing 13 of 20 games to start the season. Since April 22, however, the Twins 63-41 record is the best in the majors. The only other team with 60 wins since April 22 are the Houston Astros (60-40) and the Dodgers (60-41).
What's remarkable is that the Twins have won despite a rash of injuries to star players Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan. Correa, Buxton and Ryan are all currently on the injured list and Lewis has only played in 46 games. Buxton could be back by the end of August while there isn't a clear timeline for Correa's return from plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Even more impressive is that the Twins are keeping pace with the Guardians in the AL Central and the rest of the top teams in baseball despite running with three rookies in the starting rotation. Simeon Woods Richardson has been in the starting rotation most of the season, while recent injuries to Ryan and Chris Paddack have elevated top pitching prospects David Festa and Zebby Matthews to the big-league club.
Woods Richardson has posted a 3.77 ERA in 107 innings while Festa has allowed just six earned runs in his last five starts. Matthews is making his second start for the Twins Monday night.
On that note, this might sound crazy, but the series between the Twins and Padres Monday-Wednesday in San Diego is a somewhat realistic World Series preview. If the Twins come out of San Diego with a series victory, they could be tied or even sitting in first place in the AL Central because the Guardians, who lead the Twins by two games, are facing the Yankees in a New York series that will feature the Bronx Bombers starting Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Gil and reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.
What the Twins have accomplished in the face of injuries, reduced payroll and pretty much no help at the trade deadline is one of the most impressive storylines in baseball this season.