Twins injury updates: Matt Wallner to IL, Willi Castro exits game banged up
Twins right fielder Matt Wallner is headed to the IL with a hamstring strain, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Wallner, who has been arguably Minnesota's best hitter so far this season, left Tuesday night's game against the Mets after injuring himself while running out a ground ball for an infield single in the first inning. He was noticeably grimacing and limping after the play.
The 27-year-old Wallner is hitting .263 this season and leads the Twins in extra-base hits (eight) and OPS (.847). Across 187 career games, he has 30 home runs and a 139 OPS+.
It's unclear who will be called up to replace Wallner when the move becomes official. Austin Martin would be a logical candidate, but he's on the IL at Triple-A St. Paul with a hamstring issue of his own. Jose Miranda is also on the Triple-A IL. Top prospects Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall are potential options, though the Twins may not want to rush them up.
Another candidate is Saints outfielder Carson McCusker, who has been raking this season. The 6'8", 250-pound McCusker leads St. Paul with four home runs, four doubles, and a 1.079 OPS. After going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, he played for the Tri-City ValleyCats in independent ball for a few years before the Twins signed him in 2023. McCusker turns 27 next month.
It could also perhaps be an infielder from St. Paul, as the Twins still have some outfield depth at the big-league level. If it's anyone other than Rodriguez, they'll have to be added to the 40-man roster.
Update: Here's our answer. The Twins have made a trade.
Minnesota's starting outfield for the time being will likely have Byron Buxton in center, Harrison Bader in left, and either Trevor Larnach or DaShawn Keirsey Jr. taking Wallner's spot in right field.
Castro exits game, Correa enters
Willi Castro was removed late in Wednesday's win over the Mets due to mild oblique tightness, according to reports. That explains why Mickey Gasper pinch hit for him in the bottom of the eighth inning. It doesn't sound like a major cause for concern with Castro.
Carlos Correa then entered the game for Gasper to play shortstop in the ninth. Correa left Tuesday's contest with left wrist soreness, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. Rocco Baldelli believes Correa will be able to work through it. His spot in the lineup didn't come up on Wednesday, as Ty France walked it off the for the Twins in the tenth.
Minnesota has Thursday off before beginning a three-game series against the Braves on Friday.