Twins offense goes silent in front of smallest crowd in Target Field history
Another strong start with little offense to back it up. And another game that was broken open after it went to the bullpen. It was a familiar story for the Minnesota Twins in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.
There weren't many fans to take in the loss Monday night. The announced crowd of 10,240 was the lowest attendance figure in Target Field history, excluding seasons that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic when crowds weren't allowed. The previous record low attendance number was 11,465 on April 17, 2019, according to twinstrivia.com.
The Mets (11-5) broke open a 1-1 game after Joe Ryan's day came to an end after five innings of one-run ball in which Ryan fanned eight. Pete Alonso led off the sixth inning with a single off Justin Topa, and it snowballed from there. Mark Vientos hit an RBI double a couple at-bats later, and he eventually scored on an error after Topa overthrew an easy out at first. Instead, it was a 3-1 lead for the Mets and the fifth error on a Twins pitcher in just the team's 17th game of the year.
Juan Soto hit a two-run homer off Jorge Alcala in the seventh inning for a 5-1 Mets lead.
The Twins (5-12) found next to no offense Monday night. They recorded just three hits — both off Mets starter Clay Holmes, who fanned eight in his five innings — left just five on base and went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position. The Twins stuck out 13 times and only drew three walks overall.
Minnesota's lone run came in the fifth inning when Christian Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly that scored Trevor Larnach, who was walked to lead off the inning and ended up at third when Ty France was hit by a pitch and Brooks Lee was walked the next two respective at-bats.
That tied it at 1-1, but Larnach drawing a walk in the seventh inning and Matt Wallner singling in the ninth were the only baserunners the Twins had the rest of the game. The went down in order in the sixth and eighth innings and only three batters took the plate in the seventh, too, as Ty France grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
The Twins and Mets meet for the second of their three-game series at 6:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday.