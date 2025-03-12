Inside The Twins

Twins’ potential Opening Day lineup takes shape ahead of March 27 opener

  • Matt Wallner the regular leadoff hitter against right-handed starting pitchers?
  • Willi Castro locked in at second base?
  • Who gets left on the bench or sent to the minors?

Joe Nelson

Mar 11, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) talks with some fans before the start of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Another day closer to the March 27 season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Minnesota Twins are rolling out what looks like a possible Opening Day lineup during Wednesday's spring training game against the Boston Red Sox.

Once again, Matt Wallner is leading off. At this point, it seems likely that Wallner will get a shot as the regular leadoff hitter against right-handed starters—like the Cardinals’ Sonny Gray, who is expected to take the mound on March 27.

It’s also become common this spring to see the 2-6 spots in the batting order occupied by Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, and Willi Castro.

Castro is starting at second base again, fueling speculation that he could be the everyday second baseman. That would mean Brooks Lee might begin the season on the bench or at Triple-A St. Paul.

The bottom three in the order feature Ryan Jeffers, Ty France, and Harrison Bader.

All in all, Jeffers and Christian Vázquez are expected to split time at catcher, while France takes over as the everyday first baseman, and Bader rotates where needed in the outfield.

Who’s left out? In addition to Lee, it looks like José Miranda and Edouard Julien may struggle to find regular at-bats—unless someone else slumps their way into an opportunity.

