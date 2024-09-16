Twins promote pitching prospects Marco Raya, Cory Lewis to Triple-A

Marco Raya ends his 2024 season with a bang in the Double-A @WindSurgeICT win🌟



5 IP / 2 H / 0 R / 3 BB / 5 K



He gave up 1 run or fewer in five of his last six starts all while setting a new career high in innings pitched 📈#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/dHtOKTJd0x