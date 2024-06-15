Twins' prospect Luke Keaschall getting on base more than anyone in baseball
Twins' Double-A prospect Luke Keaschall went 4-for-5 Friday for the Wichita Wind Surge, extending his on-base streak to 36 consecutive games – the highest mark in all of the major and minor leagues.
Keaschall was selected by the Twins in the second round of last year's MLB draft with the 49th overall pick. Coming out of Arizona State, he is a talented second baseman who has showcased tremendous long-term potential.
Last season he began his professional career in rookie ball, but quickly rose up to High-A by the end of the year. He compiled a .328 batting average with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 61 total games.
He began 2024 with the Twins' High-A affiliate, the Cedar Rapids Kernels, where he was raking, hitting seven home runs and driving in 21 runs with a .338 batting average. He has since been promoted to Double-A and his elite production has not slowed down.
In 17 games with the Wind Surge, he is slashing .344/.434/.500 with one home run and seven RBIs.
Ranking as the Twins' ninth-best prospect according to MLB.com, Keaschall does not have the same pedigree as some other prospects, but he is only 21 years old and he is quickly proving to be one of the most exciting players in the farm system. In fact, a recent prospect rankings update from Baseball American saw Keaschall skyrocket to No. 66 in the top 100 across all of baseball.