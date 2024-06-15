Twins' prospect Luke Keaschall getting on base more than anyone in baseball

Luke Keaschall now has the longest active on-base streak in all of @MLB and @MiLB at 36 consecutive games📈



He went 4-5 with a HR (105 mph) and a 2B (102 mph) yesterday



In 16 games since getting promoted to Double-A, he is slashing .344/.444/.492 (.936 OPS)‼️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/epDuYcHqbP