Baseball American's top-100 update features 5 Twins, 2 new to the list
The Twins have five prospects in Baseball America's latest top-100 rankings, including three in the top 50.
Last year's first-round pick, Walker Jenkins, remains the team's highest-rated prospect. Baseball America has the outfielder as the No. 7 overall prospect in all of baseball, which is a six-spot jump from his preseason ranking of No. 13.
Jenkins is slashing .361/.478/.528 this season in 12 games across Rookie and Single-A ball.
The biggest riser among Twins prospects is outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, who jumps from a preseason ranking of No. 53 to No. 16 in Baseball America's latest rankings. Rodriguez, 21, has hit eight homers in 124 plate appearances this season for Double-A Wichita.
While Rodriguez has made a massive jump, promising infielder Brooks Lee has fallen 10 spots in the publications rankings to No. 45. Lee was talked about as potentially earning his first major league call-up this season, but a back injury in spring training has put a damper on the former first-round pick's development.
Lee only returned to Triple-A St. Paul earlier in June after rehabbing at the Rookie and Single-A levels. He has a combined .390/.457/.463 slash line between the three levels this season.
Infielder Luke Keaschall and right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews were among 12 newcomers to the publication's June rankings. Keaschall debuts at No. 66 while Matthews rounds out the list at No. 100.
Keaschall is currently with Double-A Wichita, where he is hitting .281 in 32 plate appearances since being called up from Single-A+ Cedar Rapids at the end of May. He hit seven home runs and batted .335 to start the season at Cedar Rapids.
Matthews was promoted from Single-A+ to Double-A at the beginning of May. Combined this season, he has a 4-1 record and a 1.59 ERA, registering 55 strikeouts while allowing just two walks in 45.1 innings of work.
The Twins are one of four American League teams to place five players in Baseball America's top-100 rankings.