Twins relievers Brock Stewart, Justin Topa progressing in injury recovery
Twins relievers Brock Stewart and Justin Topa are both making progress as they work their way back from the injured list. Stewart is scheduled to throw two live batting practices this week's homestand, while Topa is schedule to throw two bullpen sessions.
Stewart was placed on the 15-day injured list back on May 3 due to right shoulder tendinitis. He hasn't pitched since May 1, but Stewart was stellar out of the bullpen before then, posting a 0.68 earned-run average with 17 strikeouts across 13 1/3 innings in 13 appearances.
Stewart began light activity in late May and threw from 90 feet back on June 12.
Topa, meanwhile, started the season on the injured list with left knee tendinitis. Topa, whom the Twins acquired this offseason when they traded Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners, suffered a setback in May while working his way back from the injured list, and an MRI revealed a partial tear in his patellar tendon. It was announced then that Topa wouldn't begin throwing for six weeks.
Whenever Stewart and Topa are able to return, it'll provide a significant boost to the Twins bullpen, which has seen its share of struggles in recent weeks despite projecting as a strength of the team.