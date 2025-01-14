Twins shake up front office, promoting three executives to assistant GM
The Twins announced three moves to its front office Tuesday. Alex Hassan, Sean Johnson and Josh Kalk have all been promoted to Assistant General Manager (GM) behind President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey.
"Alex, Sean, and Josh have played an integral role in shaping the success of our organization, and we are eager to see their continued growth in these expanded capacities," Falvey said in a release. "Their work has been pivotal in building a strong major league roster and one of the top farm systems in the game. Their individual expertise and dedication are essential to achieving our goals as a team."
All three have been with the organization for at least eight seasons in some capacity. Johnson leads the way entering his 24th year with the organization, while Hassan and Kalk have both been with the Twins for eight years. They will join Daniel Adler to give Minnesota four assistant GMs in its front office.
Falvey is entering his ninth season as President of Baseball Operations and he promoted fellow assistant GM Jeremy Zoll to general manager earlier this offseason, replacing longtime front office staple Thad Levine.
In October, the Pohlads announced plans to sell the franchise, so it's worth noting that there could even be another front-office shakeup in the near future. Ultimately, it seems like Falvey has found the main group of executives he wants to enter the post-Levine era alongside.