Twins shuffle bullpen by calling up Tonkin, sending Adams back down
The Twins have selected the contract of veteran right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin and called him up to make his season debut. Travis Adams was sent back down to Triple-A St. Paul after another ineffective outing in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.
Tonkin began this season on the injured list due to a shoulder strain. He was eventually activated off the 60-day IL on June 7, but was promptly designated for assignment. However, Tonkin stuck around with the Saints and has now been added back to the Twins' 40-man roster. Connor Gillispie has been DFA'd to make room.
The 35-year-old Tonkin has a 4.82 ERA with 34 strikeouts, seven walks, and seven home runs allowed in 28 innings for St. Paul this season. He has a career 4.18 ERA in 305.2 MLB innings, including a solid 3.63 mark in 79.1 innings last year for three different teams.
Tonkin began his career with the Twins as a 30th-round pick all the way back in 2008. He made his MLB debut in 2013 and remained with Minnesota through the 2017 campaign. Tonkin then pitched in Japan, in the minors, and in independent ball until returning to the big leagues with the Braves in 2023. He spent most of last season with the Yankees, but also pitched for the Mets and Twins.
Adams, a sixth-round pick in 2021, has an 8.03 ERA for the Twins across four appearances this season. He was hit hard by the Nationals on Sunday and hasn't looked like a big-league caliber pitcher, allowing 17 hits and 11 earned runs in 12.1 frames. The 25-year-old, who is listed as a top-30 prospect in the organization, is headed back down to Triple-A, where he has a solid 3.68 ERA this year.
Gillispie was claimed off waivers in June and sent to St. Paul. He's no longer on the 40-man.
Here's what the Twins' bullpen looks like heading into this week's series against the Red Sox:
- Jhoan Duran
- Griffin Jax
- Louis Varland
- Brock Stewart
- Danny Coulombe (LHP)
- Justin Topa
- Michael Tonkin
- Kody Funderburk (LHP)