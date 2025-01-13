Inside The Twins

Twins sign Armando Alvarez; can he compete for at-bats at first base?

Joe Nelson

Jun 25, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Armando Alvarez (50) runs to third on a pickoff error by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce (44) during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The newest member of the Minnesota Twins is Armando Alvarez.

Who? Alvarez, 30, has spent the past eight years playing almost entirely in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. It wasn't until last season that he finally broke through for a cup of coffee in the major leagues.

In 16 games with the A's last season, Alvarez totaled 39 plate appearances and posted a batter's line of .243/.282/.270 with zero homers, one double, two RBIs and nine runs. He struck out eight times and walked twice.

He got the call up to the big leagues in 2024 after lighting up Triple-A with Oakland's Las Vegas affiliate, where he slashed .315/.407/.560 with 15 homers and 20 doubles in 75 games.

Alvarez has slugged 90 homers in 728 career games in the minors.

His deal with the Twins is a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Alvarez can play first base, third base and second base, and his opportunity with the Twins might only come at first base or if there's an injury to Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis or Brooks Lee, who are likely to get the bulk of the work at third base, shortstop and second base.

Minnesota is looking to find a solid first baseman after losing Carlos Santana to Cleveland in free agency, and the only internal options at this point are Jose Miranda and Eddy Julien.

