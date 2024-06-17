Twins take versatile Oklahoma State star in latest mock draft
Carson Benge, the dual-threat player from Oklahoma State who can hit and pitch, is being predicted to the Minnesota Twins in Baseball America's latest mock draft.
The draft, which will be held in Arlington, TX. on July 14, will feature the Twins selecting 21st overall and Baseball America believes Benge could slip to the Twins and give Minnesota a player with a terrific left-handed swing and a right arm that is talented enough to pitch at the big-league level.
"There’s a real chance Benge doesn’t make it this far considering how frequently his name is mentioned with teams in the 12-20 range," writes Baseball America's Caros Collazo. "In this scenario, I’ve got the athletic and toolsy outfielder falling to 21. He’s got an appealing combination of power, patience and speed with a legitimate fallback option as a pitcher if the bat doesn’t work out."
MLB Pipeline ranks Benge 19th among draft prospects.
"He's a legitimate prospect both ways, showing first-round potential at the plate and third-round upside on the mound," the scouting report on Benge from Pipeline reads. "He's intriguing as a quick-armed right-hander with a fastball that reaches 96 mph, a solid slider and the makings of an average changeup and control, but he prefers hitting and has focused more on that this spring."
Benge hit .335 with 18 homers and 64 RBI while also posting a 2.75 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .165 batting average in 17 appearances for the Cowboys in 2024.