Was Chris Paddack tipping his pitches against the Yankees?
Chris Paddack allowed a career-high 12 hits Tuesday and the Yankees looked like they knew what was coming all night.
In five innings of work, he allowed 12 hits, five earned runs and two walks. He struck out four batters in what one of his second worst start of the season, with the only one worse being his appearance in Baltimore April 16 when he got pounded for nine runs on 12 hits.
Paddack and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli were asked after the 5-1 loss to New York if they thought he was tipping his pitches and both denied it, but MLB.com's observed players watching clips of Paddack in the clubhouse after the game.
"If I [allowed] 12 hits and they were all 112 (mph) off the bat, it might be a different story," Paddack said.
Yankees media personality @Jomboy_ on X explained on his podcast that he believes Paddack had a "tell" that allowed Yankees batters to figure out if he was throwing a fastball or curveball.
"It's very hard to explain," Jomboy said, explaining that he noticed Paddack motioning his glove to his belt slower and at a different angle when he threw a fastball than he did before throwing a curve. If the Yankees picked up on it, it might explain why they got 12 hits.
The Yankees had far less success against the Twins' bullpen, failing to score a run in the final four innings and they only recorded one hit.
Paddack will likely have to wait until the weekend series against the Guardians to make his next scheduled start. After the game, he said he's going to "reflect" on Tuesday's performance and get ready for his next outing.