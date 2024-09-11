Watch: Flyover at Target Field in remembrance of Sept. 11 attacks
Two of the pilots were relatives of Twins reliever Griffin Jax.
The 421st Fighter Squadron from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducted a flyover of Target Field in Minneapolis ahead of Wednesday night’s game between the Twins and Los Angeles Angels to pay tribute and remember the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York.
Two of the four pilots conducting the flyover are Capt. Parker Jax and Capt. Chandler Jax, the brother and sister-in-law of Twins reliever Griffin Jax. Capt. Carson Jax, also Griffin’s brother, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday night’s game was underway.
