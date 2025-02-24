Watch: Royce Lewis hits Twins' first home run of spring training
Who else but Royce Lewis would hit the Twins' first home run of spring training?
In the second inning of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Lewis was all over a 1-0 pitch from Zack Littell, crushing it over the wall in left field. Unfortunately, there's no tracking data available from this game, but that looked like a pretty healthy exit velocity.
It's what Lewis does. In 158 career MLB games between the regular season and playoffs, he's hit 37 home runs. The issue is that he made his big-league debut in May 2022 and hasn't even played a full 162 games in the three seasons since then. Injury issues have kept him from putting an entire season together, but the 25-year-old has had stretches of stardom when he's been on the field.
The Twins are hoping this is the year Lewis stays healthy and shows the baseball world what he's capable of over at least 120 or 130 games. He's had a strong offseason and is looking to bounce back from the first prolonged slump of his MLB career, when he hit .191 with just one homer in the final 42 games of last season.
If the Twins are going to get back to the postseason this year, it all starts with their trio of stars — Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Lewis — being in the lineup as much as possible.
The Twins and Rays played in Port Charlotte, FL, today. Right after this story was published, the game was postponed due to heavy rain. Minnesota's third spring training game ends in a 1-1 tie after just two innings.
