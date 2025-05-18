Watch: Twins' Royce Lewis blasts first home run of 2025, makes web gem
After a slow start to his season since recovering from a hamstring injury, Twins star Royce Lewis is heating up in mid-May.
Lewis blasted his first home run of 2025 in the fourth inning of Sunday's game in Milwaukee. He demolished a center-cut fastball from Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, hitting it 109.5 miles per hour and an estimated 417 feet.
Coming into Sunday, Lewis was just 7 for 35 (.200) with a .492 OPS. But since starting 0 for 14, he's gone 8 for his last 22 after that homer. That includes three multi-hit games. And after hitting his first extra-base hit of the year with a double on Saturday, he's now on the board in the HR department as well.
It's the 34th career home run in 164 games for Lewis, who also has four postseason homers in six contests. The Twins would love to see him get back to his old home run-hitting ways after a very slow stretch (1 homer in 53 games) spanning the end of last season and the start of this one.
Lewis has looked quite good at third base since making his season debut a couple weeks ago. He followed up his home run with an excellent barehanded play on a slow grounder in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
The Twins trailed the Brewers 4-1 after five innings when this story was published.