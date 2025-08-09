Watch: Umpire unhappy because Twins' Matt Wallner was staring at him
Wallner was not on the ump's good side during Friday night's blowout win.
In this story:
Matt Wallner left the Twins' blowout win on Friday against the Royals with a 434-foot home, and a double, but his interaction with the umpire in the second inning might've been the most memorable moment.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Twins on SI newsletter
Minnesota's veteran outfielder struck out looking on an at-bat that included two borderline strikes. He wasn't happy with the umpire, so he gave him a snide look, then Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was asked to tell Wallner to stop staring at the ump.
The whole interaction between Wallner and the ump was peak 'dog days of summer' baseball. The Twins have surprisingly won four of their last five games following their historic trade deadline fire sale, and they'll look to keep the hot streak going on Friday night against the Royals.
Twins news, rumors and analysis
Published