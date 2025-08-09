Inside The Twins

Watch: Umpire unhappy because Twins' Matt Wallner was staring at him

Wallner was not on the ump's good side during Friday night's blowout win.

Tony Liebert

Aug 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner (38) hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner (38) hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Matt Wallner left the Twins' blowout win on Friday against the Royals with a 434-foot home, and a double, but his interaction with the umpire in the second inning might've been the most memorable moment.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Twins on SI newsletter

Minnesota's veteran outfielder struck out looking on an at-bat that included two borderline strikes. He wasn't happy with the umpire, so he gave him a snide look, then Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was asked to tell Wallner to stop staring at the ump.

The whole interaction between Wallner and the ump was peak 'dog days of summer' baseball. The Twins have surprisingly won four of their last five games following their historic trade deadline fire sale, and they'll look to keep the hot streak going on Friday night against the Royals.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins News