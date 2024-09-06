Weekend could be vital for Twins, Royals, Guardians in AL Central race
Baseball games Friday through Sunday could set the stage for a wild final three weeks of the regular season in the American League Central Division. Entering play Friday, the Cleveland Guardians (80-6) lead the division by four games. The Minnesota Twins (76-64) are in second place but only a half-game ahead of the Kansas City Royals (76-65).
While the Twins and Royals go toe-to-toe in K.C., the Guardians are on the West Coast for a date with the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers. How are things going to shake out?
On Friday night, the Royals have the clear edge over the Twins because All-Star Cole Ragans is pitching for K.C. while rookie Zebby Matthews, who gave up nine runs on 10 hits in last start, pitches or Minnesota.
Cleveland is starting lefty Matthew Boyd against L.A.'s Landon Knack. While Knack has been solid, Boyd had some solid pedigree as a former All-Star who has found his groove with a 2.38 ERA in four starts with the Guardians.
On Saturday, the Guardians are going with Alex Cobb (really solid in three starts since returning from injury) while the Dodgers go with Gavin Stone (3.54 ERA in an up-and-down season). Then on Sunday the Dodgers have the edge with Jack Flaherty pitching against Gavin Williams.
Only the Yankees and Orioles have scored more runs than the Dodgers and Cleveland will be on the road against the team with the second-best home record in the majors. Clearly, the Twins and Royals are rooting for a Dodgers sweep.
So who has the edge Saturday-Sunday between the Twins and Royals?
From a pitching standpoint, Saturday is a toss up because Bailey Ober is going for the Twins. Fourteen of the 65 earned runs allowed by Obert this season came in two ugly starts against the Royals. Take away those two starts and Ober earned-run average is 3.24. Take away his only other bad start this season — two appearances ago against the Braves when he allowed nine runs in two innings — and Ober is sporting a 2.71 ERA.
Sunday's series finale features K.C.'s Michael Wacha (3.50 ERA) against Twins rookie Simeon Woods Richardson (3.95 ERA), who beat the Royals in his only start against them in late May.
Based on the Dodgers' success at home, this weekend is a great opportunity for the Twins or Royals to move closer to the division lead. If it goes the other way, the Twins or Royals might be forced to forget about the division and focus on the wild-card race.