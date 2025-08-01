What the Twins' depth chart looks like after trading 10 core players
After trading Carlos Correa, Willi Castro, Harrison Bader and Ty France from starting spots in the field, and gouging the pitching staff with trades of starter Chris Paddack and relievers Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Danny Coulombe, Brock Stewart, Louis Varland and Randy Dobnak, the Minnesota Twins will look a whole lot different when they take the field Friday night in Cleveland.
Things could change, but here's what it might look like...
- Luke Keaschall, 2B
- Brooks Lee, SS
- Royce Lewis, 3B
- Trevor Larnach, LF
- Ryan Jeffers, DH
- Kody Clemens, 1B
- Matt Wallner, RF
- DaShawn Keirsey, CF
- Christian Vazquez, C
Where's Byron Buxton? He's currently on the injured list, but he would certainly slot back into center field when he's reinstated from the rib soreness ailment.
Keaschall? He broke up a no-hitter in the ninth inning for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Thursday, and it's a good bet that he's called up from his rehab assignment. He got off to a hot start before suffering a broken forearm when he was hit by a pitch early in the season.
It's also possible that James Outman, the center fielder the Twins got from the Dodgers in the Brock Stewart trade, gets called up and starts instead of Keirsey.
Maybe Mickey Gasper, Eddy Julien or Jose Miranda gets another crack with the Twins? Gasper or Julien are hitting Triple-A pitching pretty well, but Miranda is batting .203 with a horrendous .585 OPS in 231 at-bats with the Saints this season.
Carson McCusker? The McCrusher has 19 homers, but his batting average has plummeted from .344 with the Saints when he was called up to the Twins in May to .252 for the season. That's a 92-point drop for the big man.
What about the pitching staff?
Assuming Bailey Ober is reinstated from the injured list, the Twins should have a starting staff featuring Joe Ryan, Zebby Matthews, Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley (acquired in the Griffin Jax trade with the Rays), and perhaps Mick Abel? Abel, a standout prospect acquired in the Jhoan Duran trade with Philadelphia, was assigned to the Saints, but who else is going to take the open spot in the starting rotation?
The bullpen? Well, it looks like Cole Sands will assume the closer role now that all four of Minnesota's best late-inning arms have been traded. From there, it's a mess featuring the likes of Michael Tonkin and probably Kody Funderburk. Who else? Only God knows...
As the Twins are known to say: This is how we baseball. Good luck, Minnesota.