Why haven't Twins called up red-hot Triple-A slugger Carson McCusker?
While the Twins' offense continues to flounder, a massive slugger in their organization is hitting the cover off of baseballs at the Triple-A level. His name is Carson McCusker, he's 6'8" and 250 pounds, and there's no obvious reason why he shouldn't be in Minnesota's lineup right now.
McCusker, an outfielder, has an interesting story. He was a four-year player at Oklahoma State (2018-2021) who, despite his size, only hit 23 home runs in just shy of 600 NCAA plate appearances. He put up solid offensive numbers, but it wasn't enough to get him drafted. So McCusker suited up for the Tri-City ValleyCats (based in Albany, NY) of the independent Frontier League. There, he eventually started to tap into more power.
In 2023, his third season with the ValleyCats, something clicked for McCusker. Across 37 games, he hit .433 with 17 home runs and a 1.302 OPS. That got him noticed, and in late June, he signed a minor league contract with the Twins. Since joining the organization, he's continued to mash. McCusker hit 14 homers in 46 games in the low minors in '23, hit 19 of them across Double-A and Triple-A last year, and has gotten off to a red-hot start to 2025.
Heading into play on Saturday, McCusker is slashing .326/.394/.629 for the St. Paul Saints in 26 games. In the AAA International League, his OPS (1.023) ranks sixth, his seven home runs are tied for third, and his 24 RBI are tied for fifth. He's also among the leaders in average exit velocity, using his large frame to crush the ball to all fields.
McCusker turns 27 this month and isn't considered a prospect. He does, like most power hitters, strike out a fair amount (30 percent K rate this season, 29 percent last year). But with the Twins' offense struggling the way it has, there isn't any strong argument against adding him to the 40-man roster and giving him an opportunity in the big leagues. McCusker isn't some savior who will fix Minnesota's season, but it's hard to see the downside of giving him a chance to provide a potential spark.
Minnesota is 13-20, having lost four in a row after a four-game winning streak indicated signs of life. During this losing streak, they've scored a total of seven runs. For the season, the Twins are 24th in runs per game, 27th in home runs per game, and 22nd in OPS.
When Matt Wallner suffered a hamstring injury in mid-April, it was understandable that the Twins didn't turn to McCusker. It was still rather early in the Triple-A season at that point. But as more time passes, it becomes less and less defensible that McCusker hasn't gotten a call-up, especially when you consider some of the players that are on the roster instead of him.
Injuries to lineup regulars (Wallner, Royce Lewis, Willi Castro) have forced the Twins to call on reinforcements multiple times. They called up star prospect Luke Keaschall, and then he got hurt too. They've had to turn to Triple-A players like DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Mickey Gasper, as well as trading for a couple players (Jonah Bride and Kody Clemens) who had just been designated for assignment by their previous big-league team.
Keirsey and Clemens are the two outfielders currently on Minnesota's roster instead of McCusker. Keirsey, who is an excellent defender, has gone 2 for 29 at the plate this season, with eight strikeouts and no walks. Clemens is 1 for 8 with three strikeouts since being acquired a week ago.
Because Keirsey at least has value defensively and as a pinch runner, Clemens is probably the most egregious example of a player who should not be blocking McCusker from the big leagues. He turns 29 shortly and has a decent-sized track record of not being an MLB-caliber hitter. Across 410 plate appearances with Detroit, Philadelphia, and now Minnesota, Clemens has hit .195 with a .606 OPS and 105 Ks to 22 walks. Yes, he has the versatility to play both outfield and multiple infield spots, but there's no reason why the Twins should've traded for him instead of simply promoting McCusker. Rocco Baldelli could undoubtedly make the lineup work with McCusker in right field or at DH.
Wallner is expected to remain out for much of May with his hamstring strain. The Twins have a guy who looks a lot like a right-handed version of him down in Triple-A, and they've decided to dig in the MLB scrap heap instead. With each passing day, Carson McCusker's MLB debut becomes more and more overdue.