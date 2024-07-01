Willi Castro is quietly one of baseball's most versatile, valuable players
Willi Castro was non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers and the Twins added him as a minor league free agent two years ago. What a move it turned out to be. In less than two seasons with Minnesota, he has developed into the ideal utility player.
According noted by the uber-popular Cespedes Family BBQ account on X, Castro is the first player in MLB history to appear in at least 20 games at five different positions in a season, and Minnesota is only halfway through the 2024 season. Castro has appeared at second base, shortstop, third base, center field and left field at least 20 times each.
The Puerto Rico native is one of 13 players in MLB to appear in all 84 games this season. He is slashing .276/.357/.452 with 7 home runs and 27 RBIs. Castro's 2.7 WAR (wins above replacement) ranks 34th in the majors, just behind Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz (2.8) and not far behind teammate Carlos Correa and Guardians MVP candidate Jose Ramirez (both 3.1).
While Correa, Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton get most Twins headlines, Castro has quietly become one of their best players and easily one of the most versatiles players in the league.