Zebby Matthews brings the heat in Saints' win over Clippers
In his first start of the season for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, Zebby Matthews might've made the case he could be called up to the big leagues. Matthews guided the Saints to a 5-0 win over the Columbus Clippers Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.
The right-handed pitcher not only pitched five shutout innings, but Matthews also hit 99.2 mph on his four-seamer during the second inning, the fastest pitch he's thrown in his career. Matthews, who averaged 94.7 mph on his fastball while with the Minnesota Twins last season, was topping out in the 97-mph range in the spring. But against the Clippers on Tuesday, Matthews saw multiple four-seamers hit 99 mph and several more top 98 mph as he tore through the Columbus lineup.
Matthews allowed just one hit, didn't issue a walk and fanned four across his five innings of work.
Matthews is starting the year in Triple-A, but he and David Festa are likely call-ups this season if the Twins need an additional pitcher for a doubleheader, in the case of injury or should they end up making a change to their rotation. Matthews made his major league debut towards the end of the 2024 season, and ultimately totaled nine starts, finishing with a 1-4 record. He pitched 37 2/3 total innings, allowing 51 hits and 31 runs, 28 earned, while fanning 43. He had a 6.69 earned-run average. Festa reached the Twins last year, too, and tossed five shutout innings in his first Saints start in 2025.
The Twins selected Matthews, 24, with the No. 234 overall pick in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft.