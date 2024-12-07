Luis Arraez's name floating in MLB trade rumors
Luis Arraez made history this season as the first player to win three batting titles with three different teams. Perhaps even more impressive was that he did it in consecutive years. What's odd is despite being the best bat-to-ball guy in baseball, the former Twins infielder has bounced around, and rumors are swirling that he could be in for another new destination.
Arraez's current club, the San Diego Padres, are expected to maintain a similar payroll as last season — $169 million — and they'd need to do some work to get there for 2025. Arraez is due $14.6 million next season, which is likely why his name keeps popping up in trade rumors. USA TODAY's Gabe Lacques recently published a story titled: "MLB trade rumors: MVP and All-Stars among top-five players who could be dealt." Arraez was among the five players.
Sportskeeda put together a similar story, which also included Arraez's name.
"With players like Michael King and Jackson Merrill needing lengthy, lucrative extensions sooner rather than later, some players are going to be the odd men out," Sportskeeda's Zachary Roberts wrote. "Arraez, who possesses rare bat-to-ball skills, might be the best option to give the Padres a nice return while saving some money."
There haven't been any legitimate reports that would indicate the Padres are looking to move Arraez, but it is true he'd demand value on the market, and despite his hitting prowess and low strikeout rate, his lack of power is a drawback. He might just be a player the Padres feel like they can move on from if the price is right. And after slashing .314/.392/.739 last season and winning his third straight batting title, you'd have to imagine someone would come calling.